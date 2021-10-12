Shriya Saran calls her daughter Radha her ‘best friend’: ‘Don’t think that I could’ve hidden her any longer’

Actor Shriya Saran took fans by surprise with her announcement that she and her husband Andrei Koscheev were parents to a baby girl. Their daughter, whom they have named Radha, is nine months old.

Shriya, in an interview, said that she and Andrei decided to start a family during the Covid-19 pandemic when the world ‘(came) to an abrupt halt’. She has now resumed work.

Talking to a leading daily, Shriya said, “My baby is 9-months-old and I don’t think that I could’ve hidden her any longer. She’s already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it’s like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend.” She added, “Radha was born in Barcelona. It’s a planned baby. The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family.”

Shriya, who returned to Mumbai with Andrei recently, said that she has lost her pregnancy weight and is looking forward to being back on the sets. “In fact, I have started working on a film A Musical School with Sharman Joshi. Then I have a Telugu film Gamnam which will be dubbed in many languages, including Hindi. And then comes the big SS Rajamouli film RRR. I have also lost a lot of weight by now and am perfectly fit,” she said.

Also see: Shriya Saran turns red as paparazzi cheer her on during kiss with husband Andrei Koscheev. Watch

On Monday, Shriya introduced Radha to her Instagram followers with a cute video, which also featured Andrei. “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god!” she wrote.

Shriya and Andrei tied the knot in Udaipur in 2018 after several years of being in a relationship. The wedding was attended by actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.