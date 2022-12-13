Shriya Saran talks about why she chose not to announce her pregnancy: ‘I wanted to be fat, not worry about what people…'

Actor Shriya Saran has opened up about her pregnancy and why she chose not to announce it. In a new interview, Shriya said one of the reasons was that she wanted to 'be fat and not worry about what people write about me'. She also revealed she was scared that if she spoke about her pregnancy people will take 'that much longer time to come back and give me work'. (Also Read | Shriya Saran responds to 'trolls' criticising her for kissing Andrei Koscheev in public)

Shriya tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence on March 19, 2018. Last year in October, Shriya announced that she and Andrei were parents to a daughter, Radha, born on January 10, 2021.

Talking with Pinkvilla, Shriya said, “There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that.”

She also added, “But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work. It’s a visual medium and people expect you to look a certain way and so when I came back and spoke about my pregnancy, I was already working. So I had already signed like three films. Radha was nine months old and I had already shed all my pregnancy weight. There is that pressure.”

Shriya was last seen in the suspense thriller film Drishyam 2. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 released on November 18. The film has already entered the ₹200 crore club. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by late director Nishikant Kamat.

