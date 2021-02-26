Shruti Haasan: OTT gives films a second lease of life

2021 started off on a great note for Shruti Haasan as her movie Krack released in January and worked well at the boxoffice. “It was unbelievable and unparalleled how Telugu audiences showed up for Krack. It speaks highly of their love and loyalty towards Telugu cinema. We are thankful and how wonderful for the movie business, theatres and distributors. Everyone was nervous but with the release, there was an all round good energy for everyone the industry and the audiences,” says the actor, who is on a professional high after having signed Salaar opposite Prabhas, and as the lead for a web series, inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s bestseller The Bestseller She Wrote.

As a number of films released on streaming platforms last year, Haasan feels the debate about theatres VS OTT is a larger one. She says that the experience of cinema in a theatre is unparalleled. “Some films are made for theatre like Avengers, but I am also a big fan of streaming platforms as it gives me access to all kinds of content from across the world. OTT brings entertainment to people in a more accessible way. Eventually, what I have seen is OTT gives films a second lease of life. I have discovered so many gems on OTT, a while after they released in theatres. And then, there are stories that are meant only for OTT, which can’t be played in a theatre for a number of reasons. I understand both sides as I know the benefits of both,” she states.

Other than movies, the actor has also been making music and has a busy year ahead. “I am in one of the best phases of my life and really enjoying myself and my work. Last year humbled all of us, removed our sense of control and pushed us to find more balance. I put out Edge in August 2020, which I recorded myself as it was an artistic need and I had to put it out. I have more music coming out this year, which is also autobiographical in nature. With music, I am trying to express myself as I feel there are many personalities stuck inside me and they only find a voice through my music,” she signs off.