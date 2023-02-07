Shruti Haasan reveals 2012 wasn't a great year for her personally, wishes to ‘go back in time give her a giant hug'

Actor Shruti Haasan took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of herself. Taking to Instagram, Shruti posted the black and white photo, which gave a closeup glimpse of her face. In the picture, Shruti looked at the camera. (Also Read | Shruti Haasan shares pics from birthday bash with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, his quirky gift for her)

Shruti captioned the post, "This picture is from 2012. It was not a great year for me personally and little did I know things were going to change so much for me professionally... I look back at that version of me and I so wish I could go back in time give her a giant hug and show her where she would eventually end up (gem stone emoji)."

She also added, "I want to tell her people will always talk and that there's a strong breeze of fakery constantly in the air and that the instinct was right and strength is vulnerability! but what gives me hope from my yesterdays for my tomorrows is that there is a pain in the (peach emoji) fire that’s always burning in me -always looking for something ahead of me - something to learn from something to see and something to dream for. It’s silent it’s violent and it’s true (gem stone emoji) also #gothpapa vibes in secret have now come out (face with party horn and hat emoji)."

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "I love this picture! And the caption." Another fan said, "Love you for what you are." "Loved you then and love you now, darling. I cherish you," read a comment. "I just happen to follow you and you mesmerize me every time. Your pix, your reels, and now this note. Wow! You are a totally different league celeb," commented yet another user.

Shruti was recently seen in the Telugu action comedy film Waltair Veerayya alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj. Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the film received a decent response from the fans.

She will be next seen in director Prashant Neel's upcoming action thriller Salaar opposite actor Prabhas. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Shruti has featured in many films such as Luck, Gabbar is Back, Behen Hogi Teri, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, D-DAY, Welcome Back, and many more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.