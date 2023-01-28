Shruti Haasan shares pics from birthday bash with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, his quirky gift for her

Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 37th birthday on Saturday. She took to Instagram to share several glimpses of her birthday bash which had her mom Sarika, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, sister Akshara Haasan and many others in attendance. She also showed the birthday gift she received from Santanu. The actor also penned a note to reveal the birthday wish she made this year. Also read: Shruti Haasan slams report claiming she skipped Waltair Veerayya event due to 'mental problems': 'I had a viral fever'

Shruti wrote a long black dress and a crown for the midnight celebrations on Friday. She shared several pictures with Santanu and others and also showed the quirky necklace given to her by him. She wrote along with a selfie with him, “This exquisite human you are my present everyday @santanuhazarika art I love you the most.”

Shruti Haasan shared a glimpse of Santanu Hazarika's gift her her on Instagram Stories.

Sharing two selfies on Saturday, Shruti wrote, "Woke up this birthday blessed and happy and grateful beyond words for the life and love I have … every year I make a wish when I blow out my candles and this year instinctively I just wanted a wish for all of us to be happy literally everyone getting what they truly need - and I guess that’s what they meant about getting older and wiser, you soon realise that you are made up of the energy and world around you and you aren’t this solo warrior all the time .. I’m truly thankful for the beauty of the brilliant souls around me, on my birthday my wish for you is that you are seen that you are heard and that you are loved for the unique and lovely person you are."

Shruti Haasan's note on her birthday.

Actor Akshara Haasan also put up an Instagram post along with a monochrome picture from the birthday party. The picture shows the two siblings sharing a tight hug in front of balloons and a ‘happy birthday’ made behind them with balloons. Akshara Haasan wrote, “Happiest birthday to my dearest akka. A woman who has had my back and always will like a super hero. A true example of what an akka should be like. Happiest birthday my dearest akka @shrutzhaasan.”

Akshara Haasan's birthday post for Shruti Haasan.

Reacting to her post, Shruti wrote, “Thankyou so much Akshu ma," along with a heart emoticon.

Shruti recently saw the release of her Telugu action comedy, Waltair Veerayya, which also starred Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film received a decent response from the fans. She will next be seen in director Prashant Neel's upcoming action thriller, Salaar, opposite Prabhas. She has appeared in films like Luck, Gabbar is Back, Behen Hogi Teri, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, D-DAY and Welcome Back.

