Shruti Haasan slams report claiming she skipped Waltair Veerayya event due to 'mental problems': 'I had a viral fever'

Actor Shruti Haasan took to her social media handles and reacted to reports of her not attending a pre-launch event of her upcoming film, Waltair Veerayya. Directed by K. S. Ravindra, the film stars Shruti with Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa. Shruti revealed she had a viral fever, due to which she skipped the event. Also read: Lungi-clad Chiranjeevi all set to wow audience with his moves in teaser of Waltair Veerayya song Boss Party

Sharing screenshots of several media reports which claimed Shruti Haasan has ‘mental problems’ and is undergoing treatment, the actor wrote, “Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work.”

“I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do,” she added.

Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever pic.twitter.com/oxTYevcK1D — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 12, 2023

Earlier reports suggested that Shruti hasn't been hundred percent active since the Greece schedule of her upcoming film The Eye. Later Shruti posted on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love yesterday still so sad I couldn't make it for the grand launch.. rest and recovery mode on and lost of rasam.” It came with a photo of the actor, tucked in her bed.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Waltair Veerayya is set to release on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be out on the same day. The film was announced in August 2021. Shruti's Veera Simha Reddy will also be releasing on the same day.

Besides Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, Shruti Haasan also has The Eye releasing this year. She is also a part of Prabhas' next Salaar. The film marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON