Shruti Haasan reveals she used to sing at a restaurant in Mumbai: ‘Nobody knew who I was’

Apart from being an actor, Shruti Haasan is also a singer, lyricist and composer. She revealed that before she became famous, she used to sometimes sing at a restaurant in Mumbai.

In an interview, Shruti talked about a restaurant in Juhu Hotel. “I used to sing there sometimes. Nobody knew who I was or anything. I used to sing (proceeds to sing a line of My Heart Will Go On). Like, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams,” she said. She was speaking to Mashable India.

During the same chat, Shruti talked about how an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram led to numerous news stories. “There was a whole series of articles on how much I fart, that was bad. Because I just answered a question for fun. And then it became like Shruti Haasan’s gas problem,” she laughed, adding, “Anyone who tells you they don’t fart is an untrustworthy human. It’s like, bye.”

Earlier this year, Shruti was asked ‘do you fart’ by a fan, and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika replied, “Oh please, I live in a gas chamber.” She laughed and said, “Sometimes, depends on what I eat.”

Talking to Hindustan Times in May, Shruti opened up about resuming shoots amid the Covid-19 pandemic and said that it was ‘very scary’ to be on a set without wearing a mask. “We make different amounts of money, but we all have bills to pay, and that is why I’ll have to get back to work,” she said, adding, “I have my limitations. I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me.”

Shruti will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar opposite Prabhas. The film, touted to be an action entertainer, is scheduled to release in theatres in multiple languages on April 14, 2022.