Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Such strange times’
bollywood

Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Such strange times’

Shruti Haasan found a way to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. She converted her sauna at home into a dubbing studio.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Shruti Haasan used her sauna at home as a dubbing studio.

Actor Shruti Haasan converted her sauna at home into a makeshift dubbing studio as she worked amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in her new workspace and remarked about the ‘strange times’. In the photo, she can be seen speaking into a microphone, as she holds her laptop in her hand.

“Dubbing from home in my sauna/audio suite ! Such strange times - I never forget to thank the universe for my health and safety. I pray for everyone as I do everyday - these are dark times but we are people of light and strength if we choose to be ! Please stay safe and get vaccinated if you can,” she captioned her post.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this month, Shruti said that while it ‘very scary’ to be on a set without wearing a mask, she has no option but to resume work due to financial constraints. “We make different amounts of money, but we all have bills to pay, and that is why I’ll have to get back to work,” she said, adding, “I have my limitations. I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me.”

Also read | Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya welcome baby boy: ‘It’s an emotion never felt before’

Shruti was shooting for a web series and Salaar when shoots were stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is touted to be an action entertainer, with Prabhas in the lead role.

Earlier this week, Shruti shared her ‘very scary’ experience as heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae. “The storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It's very scary. Thank God this didn't happen last lockdown, when I was alone,” she said in a video shared on Instagram Stories. In other videos, she showed her windows rattling and also gave a glimpse of what was happening outside.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shruti haasan covid-19 pandemic

Related Stories

bollywood

Shruti Haasan on celebs holidaying during pandemic: 'Don't throw your privilege in people's faces'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 07:25 AM IST
bollywood

Shruti Haasan admits she ‘didn’t get along 100%’ with Rajkummar Rao during Behen Hogi Teri

PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP