Shruti Haasan says she hid relationships earlier but won’t lie that she is single anymore: ‘Disrespectful to my partner’

Shruti Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarika with whom, she said, she has a common connection through art. The actor opened up about her love story while talking on Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live Show.

Shruti revealed Santanu had done a piece of art for one of their common friends but they never really met each other properly. She said, “I think we did (crossed paths) a couple of times and we completely just walked past each other.”

Shruti revealed she and Shantanu started chatting online and had a lot of common interests like their love for art, Swedish metal band Meshuggah and graphic novels. “Everything basically that I love,” she said.

When Mandira enquired if she wanted to hide the relationship with Shantanu, Shruti said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think its important to respect your environment and the people in it.”

Mandira went on to ask Shruti to share the qualities she would like to have in her life partner. Shruti replied, “I would be looking for compatibility. It means many things. It's just not enough that you love the same things. It's that you have the same set of how you want to approach life, that you don't have major clashes when it comes to finances, religious decisions, ways of life.”

On being asked if her current partner had all those qualities, Shruti said he had around 80% of the things she would want in her man.

Shruti was recently shopping for household items and furniture at a supermarket with Santanu. She shared two pictures, one featuring him as well, on Instagram and wrote, "You know you’re in your 30s when you enjoy spending your Sunday buying home things #sunday #furniture #iphone13pro."