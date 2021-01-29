IND USA
Shruti Haasan celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday.
bollywood

Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue

Shruti Haasan, who turned a year older on Thursday, was spotted with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Actor Shruti Haasan has found love again in tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika. On Friday, a video clip of her and her boyfriend landed on the internet which showed him running to give her tickets at the airport.

A clip shows the two of them walking towards the entrance of the airport, engrossed in talk. Then, Shruti is seen waiting near the entrance and, seconds later, Santanu comes running towards her and hands her the tickets.

Shruti celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday and wishing her in a special way was Santanu. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared pictures of the two of them goofing around with others friends. Shruti shared the same picture on Instagram stories too.


Sharing pictures from her birthday celebrations, Shruti had written: "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved."

Shruti with Santanu and other friends on her birthday on Thursday.
The picture showed Shruti sitting on the floor with grey, black and silver balloons all around her. Balloons shaped as the number '35' was strategically placed, with a crown-shaped balloon, perched on top of it.

Also read: Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby; that's why Kapil Sharma Show is going off air

Neil Nitin Mukesh had reacted to it and written: "Happy birthday @shrutzhaasan. Have a fab year ahead. God bless you." She shared another picture by the balloons and wrote: "Overwhelmed with all the love and light coming my way THANKYOU." Wishing her on her second post was Hrithik Roshan. Prateik Babbar also wrote: "Happy birthday star!"

Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
Actor Shruti Haasan has been a part of Hindi films such as Luck and Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
Arvind Joshi passed away at 84.
Kapil Sharma shared a rare childhood picture.
Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty look engrossed in a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Suhana Khan with her friends - Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her next film, Bachchan Pandey since early January 2021.
Disha Patani starred in 2017's Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.
Carry Minati has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube.
SriRaj Singh (Sourced photo)
Actor Sachin Verma is currently shooting in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
Aaliyah Kashyap got a cute comment on her post by Khushi Kapoor.
Anas Bukhash has shared a photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a small glimpse at what her fans can expect from her upcoming memoir, Unfinished.
