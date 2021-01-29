Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue
Actor Shruti Haasan has found love again in tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika. On Friday, a video clip of her and her boyfriend landed on the internet which showed him running to give her tickets at the airport.
A clip shows the two of them walking towards the entrance of the airport, engrossed in talk. Then, Shruti is seen waiting near the entrance and, seconds later, Santanu comes running towards her and hands her the tickets.
Shruti celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday and wishing her in a special way was Santanu. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared pictures of the two of them goofing around with others friends. Shruti shared the same picture on Instagram stories too.
Sharing pictures from her birthday celebrations, Shruti had written: "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved."
The picture showed Shruti sitting on the floor with grey, black and silver balloons all around her. Balloons shaped as the number '35' was strategically placed, with a crown-shaped balloon, perched on top of it.
Neil Nitin Mukesh had reacted to it and written: "Happy birthday @shrutzhaasan. Have a fab year ahead. God bless you." She shared another picture by the balloons and wrote: "Overwhelmed with all the love and light coming my way THANKYOU." Wishing her on her second post was Hrithik Roshan. Prateik Babbar also wrote: "Happy birthday star!"
