IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Actor to star opposite Prabhas in KGF director's Salaar
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Actor to star opposite Prabhas in KGF director's Salaar

Prashanth Neel, known for directing hit Kannada film KGF Chapter 1, took to Twitter to announce that Shruti Haasan would star in his film Salaar with Baahubali actor Prabhas.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST

Actor Shruti Haasan has been signed opposite Prabhas in upcoming multilingual action film Salaar, its makers announced on Thursday on the occasion of Shruti’s birthday. The announcement was made via a special poster.

Salaar, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, who is fresh of the success of her latest Telugu release Krack.

Welcoming her, Prashanth wrote on Twitter: "Welcome to #Salaar @shrutihaasan Wishing you a great birthday!!!


The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

“An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth wrote when the project was announced.


Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani. The project is expected to go on the floors after Prashanth wraps up KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash in the lead.

Prashant hit national limelight after the success of KGF Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja.

The project went on the floors last January. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's grandkids, Navya and Agastya, can't get enough of his high-tech mask. See it in action

Prabhas hopes to wrap up this project by December and commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin from early next year. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Prabhas has magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut in the pipeline. This project also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salaar shruti haasan

Related Stories

Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Prabhas will play the titular role in Salaar.
Prabhas will play the titular role in Salaar.
entertainment

Salaar poster: Prabhas teams up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 02:37 PM IST
Prashanth has shared Prabhas’s first look from their upcoming film, Salaar. The actor will play the titular role in the film which will mark their maiden collaboration.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
bollywood

YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati addressed allegations of being an 'online bully'. He said that he takes permission before roasting someone and his videos have a 'positive impact'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
bollywood

Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
bollywood

Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend does the Garba dance. Richa Chadha reacted to Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of controversial Amazon series series, Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
bollywood

Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative video made by 'highlighting my past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Sana Khan has spoken about an unnamed person who, she says, has made a negative video on her and talked about her past. She expressed her disappointment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
bollywood

Deepika post hilarious video of a friend who can 'do garba to any music', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend and she do the Garba. Watch Deepika's reaction to her friend's dance moves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Actor to star opposite Prabhas in Salaar

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Prashanth Neel, known for directing hit Kannada film KGF Chapter 1, took to Twitter to announce that Shruti Haasan would star in his film Salaar with Baahubali actor Prabhas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' over violence at farmers' protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
bollywood

Katrina cuddles up to mystery person in new photo, fans say it's Vicky Kaushal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Tanvi Azmi: We don’t see women as real human beings in our films

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST
While many feel that roles being written for women in Bollywood have undergone a change, actor Tanvi Azmi feels that there is still a long way to go before there is a total overhaul
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
bollywood

Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared some unseen pictures of their family from actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding earlier this month. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
bollywood

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together after an outing in Mumbai. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
bollywood

Taapsee begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu, who is set to play cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, has begun training for the film. See the picture shared by the actor from her training session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wants to 'run away and hide’ as he begins shooting for Mayday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan experienced feelings of nervousness and apprehension as he began shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Mayday. See co-star Rakul Preet Singh's reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan oozes royalty in new photoshoot, poses in a sherwani

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, turned model for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Check out a picture of him posing in a sherwani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aahana S Kumra, who will be seen next in the Indian remake of Call My Agent, is in talks for a Bollywood project too.
Actor Aahana S Kumra, who will be seen next in the Indian remake of Call My Agent, is in talks for a Bollywood project too.
bollywood

Aahana Kumra: If you’re hardworking, not stuck up about playing only lead roles, there’s enough work

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Actor Aahana S Kumra says she said yes to roles many rejected because she would rather keep her doors open, slowly climb up the ladder and be a working actor and not a waiting actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP