Shruti Haasan says she was 'glad' Kamal Haasan and Sarika separated: 'I was just excited for them'

Shruti Haasan has opened up about her parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce. The couple married in 1988 and divorced in 2004. Their 16-year-marriage came to an end when Shruti was still a teenager. The couple also has a younger daughter, Akshara Haasan.

Shruti said that she is glad that they parted ways because she feels that if two people aren't getting along, no reason should force them to do so. Speaking with Zoom Digital, the actor said although she is closer to her father, her mother is a part of her life, and dubbed them as 'wonderful parents.'

"I was just excited for them (her parents) to live their own lives. I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best," she said.

"They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together," Shruti added.

Shruti has been busy with her ongoing projects. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and revealed that she has turned a portion of her house into a dubbing studio. "Dubbing from home in my sauna/audio suite ! Such strange times - I never forget to thank the universe for my health and safety. I pray for everyone as I do everyday - these are dark times but we are people of light and strength if we choose to be ! Please stay safe and get vaccinated if you can,” she captioned her post. Shruti was filming for a digital series and Salaar when shoots came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic.