Shweta Bachchan doesn't feel upset when dad Amitabh Bachchan is trolled, but it hurts her when Abhishek Bachchan is

Shweta Bachchan recently addressed trolls attacking her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan and shared how it affects her. During her conversation with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and mom Jaya Bachchan on the latest episode of Navya’s podcast What The Hell Navya, Shweta said that people comparing Abhishek with Amitabh Bachchan is not fair. She also said that she feels protective towards Abhishek more than Amitabh when it comes to criticism. Also read: Jaya Bachchan finally reveals why she is disgusted by media

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan lauded his sense of humour. Agreeing with her, Shweta Bachchan Nanda said, “Yes, but It's nasty. They attack him all the time and it's really upsetting for your family member, that really boils my blood. I don't really care about any of these, that's bothering you guys but this really upsets me. I don't like when they do it to him because, you know what, it's not fair…you don’t do that! Just…I don't wanna discuss it. That really bugs me maybe because he is my younger brother and I am all protective.”

“I don't feel it for Nana (Amitabh Bachchan)…because Nana is…but I feel it for Mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) because he is constantly compared to something which is incomparable. It is like you are comparing someone to something, that is larger than anything. how do you expect anyone to match up? that cannot be your whole life. You have to have the success that is not measured always, right? I don’t think it’s fair, it’s nasty. So, out of 10 if you score like 8, people will say ‘oh but his father scored 10.’ But, he scored 8. You just completely disregard someone’s achievements because someone else in his family has done it better. That doesn’t mean he is any less, that I think is disgusting,” she further told Navya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shweta made it clear how Abhishek Bachchan has been facing the same for nearly two decades and called it ‘not okay.’ Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kareena Kapoor in Refugee. He was last seen in Dasvi and is currently gearing up for the new season of Breathe: Into the Shadows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON