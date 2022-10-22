Jaya Bachchan finally reveals why she is disgusted by media, tells them ‘aapko sharam nai aati hai'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan said that she feels 'very strongly' about the media stereotyping celebrities. Speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the latest episode Limelight & Lemons on her podc What The Hell Navya Jaya said that she hates it and despises 'the people who interfere in your personal life'. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan says ‘serves you well’ as paparazzo takes a tumble while clicking her photos. Watch)

Jaya said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'." When Navya asked if Jaya knew that this would happen when she decided to become an actor, she replied that she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. She also said that it upsets her.

The veteran actor continued, "I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from the day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She's a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she's not looking nice', because it's a visual media, don't mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They're onto something else."

Speaking about trolls, Jaya added, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry'. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

Jaya also said that the videos of the celebrities recorded are edited and then put out on different platforms. "What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?"

She also said, "I know some people make a comment so that they know there will be a reaction, then there will be a discussion, then there will be a tu-tu-main-main (argument). So there are some celebrities who thrive on such things."

Last week, Jaya and Navya got papped as they arrived for the Lakme Fashion Week. While clicking her picture a paparazzo fell and Jaya said "serves you well." She also added, “I hope you double and fall.” She also asked the paparazzi, “Aap log kaun hain? Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (Who are you. Which media house do you belong to)?” When the people introduced themselves as ‘paparazzi’, she walked away towards the gate of the venue.

