Shweta Bachchan shares unseen family pics of 'grand old man' Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

On the occasion of father Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Shweta Bachchan shared the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song Tu Jhoom and a bunch of unseen family pictures on Instagram. One of them also shows Amitabh Bachchan reading a holy scripture during a puja ceremony. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay in Deewar is the ultimate Bollywood hero, and he may never be dethroned now

Shweta Bachchan concluded her post with the message, “To my grand old man happy 80th birthday.” The first picture shows her planting a kiss on his cheek. There are also childhood pictures of Shweta as Amitabh holds her hand, while walking with her and some new ones of them together at events. She also shared a childhood picture of Amitabh Bachchan with his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wrote a few lines from another Harivansh Rai Bachchan poem along with a black and white picture from her childhood with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote, “Tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agnipath Agnipath Agnipath. There never has, and never will be anyone like you, happy birthday nana.”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. His birthday special episode will have Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on the hot seat. Promos show Jaya will be seen making a revelation about Amitabh Bachchan that would make him emotional.

Days before turning 80, Amitabh also saw the release of his film, Goodbye. It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram and marks the Bollywood debut of Pushpa: The Rise actor Rashmika Mandanna. He recently unveiled his character poster from his next, Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. He also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the making.

