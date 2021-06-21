Shweta Tiwari posts pics with son Reyansh after Abhinav Kohli accuses her of not letting them meet on Father's Day

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari have shared pictures of fun times with her son Reyansh, as his father, and Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, accused her of not letting him meet Reyansh on Father's Day. Shweta is in South Africa, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram Stories to post two pictures of a video call with Reyansh and Palak Tiwari, her oldest child from her previous marriage to Raja Chaudhary. The pictures showed Palak and Reyansh having fun in the rain.

Palak took to Instagram Stories around the same time and shared an appreciation post for her mother. She wrote, "Thank you for raising us correctly and teaching us not just by preaching but through example what true strength is. Thank you for never letting the negativity get to you. You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you. @shwera.tiwari."

Abhinav Kohli, who is involved in a custody battle with Shweta, took to Instagram on Sunday and spoke about not being able to meet their son for one-and-a-half months. "Today is Father's Day. I won't be able to meet my kid today either. Even last year I couldn't meet him. I tried hard but I have lost this fight. Shweta will return tomorrow or day after. When she left him and he was alone for one and a half months, I tried everything but couldn't meet him," he said.

He added, "There must be many other men like me who have lost such battles. But the war is on. I might lose many fights, but I will learn and take strength from them. I will keep fighting despite failure as it's important. It's my right to meet my son and it's my son's right to meet his father. We men should make sure there's no wrong law against us. Our emotions and liberty should not be snatched from us."