Siddhant Chaturvedi breaks down on Bigg Boss 15, can barely speak; Salman Khan gives him a hug. Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi had a dream-come-true moment on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 recently. The Gully Boy star got emotional while meeting show host Salman Khan and teared up. He was accompanied by his Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-stars Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh.

Siddhant Chaturvedi appeared rather nervous as he walked up on stage to meet Salman Khan. When Rani Mukerji asked why he seems so scared, he could barely form a sentence as he said these phrases: “Bahaut bada fan hun (I am a huge fan)… aankh mein paani aa raha hai (I’m tearing up).”

Siddhant, who soon broke down, could barely manage to say: “Been a huge fan.” Salman Khan greeted him with a hug while Rani said: “So sweet.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Gully Boy, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh and also starred Alia Bhatt. He won critical acclaim for portraying the role of a gully rapper named MC Sher in the movie. Siddhant, who will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, also has films such as Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter; Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav; and a film with Shakun Batra co-starring Ananya and Deepika Padukone.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, the film Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were promoting on Bigg Boss 15, also stars Saif Ali Khan. Saif has stepped into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan for the Bunty Aur Babli sequel. In a press statement, Rani Mukerji recently said: "I am so happy that he has embraced Rakesh’s character with such aplomb and with so much integrity and sincerity and I am sure that the audiences will love him as much as we have loved working with him on this film as Bunty."

Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marks the directorial debut of Varun V Sharma, releases on November 19.

