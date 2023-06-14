Siddhant Chaturvedi wears face mask as he steps out for a movie date with rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda. Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Although neither of them has confirmed their relationship yet, they have been spotted by paparazzi in the past. Now, in another such scenario, the photographers spotted the rumoured lovebirds out on a movie date as they were seen walking towards a multiplex in the city. (Also read: Rumoured couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda spotted together as they return from Goa trip)

Siddhant and Navya on a movie date

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted walking towards a multiplex in the city.

A paparazzi video of Siddhant and Navya, which was shared on Instagram, was captioned, "It’s a movie date night for Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi as we click them getting in multiplex in Mumbai."

The two were seen walking beside each other as they headed towards the multiplex. Navya was seen in a white top and black pants, which she styled with a green jacket. Meanwhile, Siddhanth opted for a casual white shirt and black pants. They were snapped from a distance as they entered the building together.

Earlier this month, the paparazzi spotted both the actor and the entrepreneur as they were arriving at the Mumbai airport, reportedly back from Goa. They came out of the airport together. Both of them twinned in matching white outfits.

Last year, the paparazzi spotted Navya sitting beside Siddhant's parents at a fashion show in Mumbai. In December, the duo was seen leaving the birthday party of filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra together in a car.

Dating rumours of Siddhant and Navya

The rumours between the two started as many spotted the duo interacting on each other's posts on Instagram in recent times. They were also been seen hanging out at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party last year. When Siddhant was asked about one rumour about himself which he wished to be true during the promotions of his last film Phone Bhoot, he said to GoodTimes, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and also the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. She hosted a podcast with her mother and grandmother named What The Hell Navya. She is also the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health and welfare-related topics.

Meanwhile, Siddhant was seen in Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhoot last year. He will next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

