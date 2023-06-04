Rumoured couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda spotted together as they return from Goa trip

Rumoured couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda seem to be taking the relationship public. The actor and the businesswoman have been rumoured to be dating for months now but haven't admitted it officially. The couple was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport, reportedly back from Goa, on Sunday. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan clicks her candid pic at Lake Como, Navya Nanda reacts) Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted at the airport on Sunday.

Siddhant and Navya at the airport

A paparazzi video of Siddhant and Navya was captioned, "First click of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda together as they arrive from Goa." The two were seen walking beside each other as they came out of the airport. Both of them twinned in matching white outfits. Siddhant opted for an all-white look with white shirt and track pants along with a cap and a mask, whereas Navya opted to pair a white top and black pants.

Paparazzo spotted them together before

Earlier this year, paparazzi spotted Navya sitting beside Siddhanth's parents at a fashion show in Mumbai. The paparazzi had also captured the duo leaving the birthday party of filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra together in his car in December. The dating rumours about the pair started a while ago, as both of them have spotted interacting on each other's posts on Instagram. They were also been seen hanging out at several industry parties, including Karan Johar's 50th birthday party last year. When the actor was asked about these rumours during the promotions of his movie Phone Bhoot last year, he had responded, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Navya, who is the daughter of Shweta Nanda and granddaughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has hosted a podcast with her mother and grandmother named What The Hell Navya. She also has a brother, Agastya Nanda, who will be making his Bollywood debut this year in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Navya is also the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health and welfare-related topics.

Meanwhile, Siddhant rose to attention by his performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He also starred with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan. He will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

