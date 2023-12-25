Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls Shah Rukh Khan invited him, his friends to Mannat; they danced to Chaiyya Chaiyya till 5am

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's promotions are in full swing these days! The cast of the film- including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav were present for an interview hosted by comedian Tanmay Bhat, posted on Netflix India's YouTube channel. There, Siddhant recounted an unforgettable incident where he met Shah Rukh Khan and took his friends to Mannat. (Also read: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celeb review: Aditya Roy Kapur recommends girlfriend Ananya's film, ex Ishaan Khatter praises it too) Siddhanth Chaturvedi shared about that time he met Shah Rukh Khan and he invited him along with his friends to Mannat.

When Siddhant met Shah Rukh

In the interview, Siddhant talked about his experience meeting Shah Rukh Khan and then visiting Mannat. Siddhant started, "We were chilling at Soho House, and this was right after Jawan. We spot Ananya there, who was there with Suhana. And, with Mr Shah Rukh Khan. My friends really got excited and I went up to Shah Rukh sir and he was very graceful and very sweet. Two hours later, I meet him downstairs around the elevator and he asked, 'Kaha ja raha hain (Where are you going)?' and I was like we are going, and he was like, 'Aja Mannat aja (Come to Mannat)!' I was like okay but I said that saare laaunde hain, and he said, 'Woh laaunde hei toh hum Jawan he!' So I was like okay and then we got a car and went to his place before him. Toh ab Shah Rukh sir aaye bhi nahi aur hum unke ghar pe khare hai saare ke saare (He was not even there and we had reached his place)." Then, Shah Rukh sir came and took over the music and then humne 5 baje tak dance kiya unke ghar pe (We danced till 5 am at his place)! Aur ek toh mera dost wahi rah gaya... (giggles) and he is a huge SRK fan!"

What happened next

Siddhant then joked that Shah Rukh sir if you are watching this please check your basement, or else it can turn something similar to the 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite. "He was like 5 baje tak Chaiyya Chaiyya tak dance kar rahe (He danced to Chaiyya Chaiyya till 5 am) and I was like 'wow' and then we got out, and he obviously drops everyone... but he didn't know that we did not have a car (giggles). So 5 baje nikle Mannat se mere saare dost- bachpan ke, CA waale, college waale or school waale or hum sab chal rahe hain and we were like ye kya ho gaya bro! Mere liye toh like I have met Shah Rukh sir but for them, I was like I made them meet Shah Rukh Khan... and we were walking and jo feeling aayi na usdin (So we got out from Mannat at around 5 am and my friends from school, college and CA were walking and I was like what just happened! That feeling was something else)!" he said.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gaurav. The film hits Netflix on December 26.

