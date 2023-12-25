close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celeb review: Aditya Roy Kapur recommends girlfriend Ananya's film, ex Ishaan Khatter praises it too

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celeb review: Aditya Roy Kapur recommends girlfriend Ananya's film, ex Ishaan Khatter praises it too

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 25, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Nitesh Tiwari, Vikaramaditya Motwane, Chunkey Pandey also shared their reactions to Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

A special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was held in Mumbai last week and had several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Now, many of them, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter, have shared their reactions to the film which releases on Netflix on December 26. (Also read: Ananya Panday says viral 'struggle' comment of Siddhant Chaturvedi didn't affect their friendship)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan receives a thumbs up from Bollywood celebrities.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan receives a thumbs up from Bollywood celebrities.

Celeb reviews of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The video of celebrities reviewing the film was posted by Netflix India on their official Instagram account. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is Ananya Panday's boyfriend, said, "I loved, loved, loved the film! I highly recommend it! Everyone's character was so nicely etched out and they did their job so well. Lou, lou! Do watch!" Her ex Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, said, "All three of them have bared their hearts out. It's so relevant, it's so topical... I think young people will connect to it."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Director Vikramaditya Motwane also praised the film and singled out Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance. Ananya Panday's father, actor Chunkey Pandey said the film brings out those inside jokes that friends crack with each other and he enjoyed that bit the most. He also called Ananya's performance as the most 'mature Ananya' he knows of. Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani also highly recommended Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and said that for people who are addicted to social media, including himself, 'should watch this film'. Filmmaker duo Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that the script was very well written and that they enjoyed the film very much.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. It chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. It also stars Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out