Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celeb review: Aditya Roy Kapur recommends girlfriend Ananya's film, ex Ishaan Khatter praises it too

A special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was held in Mumbai last week and had several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Now, many of them, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter, have shared their reactions to the film which releases on Netflix on December 26. (Also read: Ananya Panday says viral 'struggle' comment of Siddhant Chaturvedi didn't affect their friendship) Kho Gaye Hum Kahan receives a thumbs up from Bollywood celebrities.

Celeb reviews of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The video of celebrities reviewing the film was posted by Netflix India on their official Instagram account. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is Ananya Panday's boyfriend, said, "I loved, loved, loved the film! I highly recommend it! Everyone's character was so nicely etched out and they did their job so well. Lou, lou! Do watch!" Her ex Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, said, "All three of them have bared their hearts out. It's so relevant, it's so topical... I think young people will connect to it."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Director Vikramaditya Motwane also praised the film and singled out Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance. Ananya Panday's father, actor Chunkey Pandey said the film brings out those inside jokes that friends crack with each other and he enjoyed that bit the most. He also called Ananya's performance as the most 'mature Ananya' he knows of. Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani also highly recommended Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and said that for people who are addicted to social media, including himself, 'should watch this film'. Filmmaker duo Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that the script was very well written and that they enjoyed the film very much.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. It chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. It also stars Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place