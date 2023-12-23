Ananya Panday says viral 'struggle' comment of Siddhant Chaturvedi didn't affect their friendship

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in their upcoming release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The two actors, who had marked their debuts in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and Gully Boy respectively, opened up about their viral interview moment a few years ago where Siddhant had talked about struggles of an outsider. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Orry party with rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. See pics) Ananya Panday opened up about the bond she shares with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya and Siddhant talk about their bond

Speaking in an interview with Film Companion, Ananya and Siddhant were asked about their interview moment a few years ago and how they developed their friendship from there on. Siddhant said that was the start of their friendship, like an ice-breaker, and Ananya said, “Yeah, and then it went into a glacier on the first day of our friendship. (Giggles) With Sid, I can just call him and tell him what I feel. If I felt that something was not okay, whether personally and professionally, or he felt something was not fine, we have always told each other and that’s the way we have kept it. It’s a good way to be with anyone.”

Siddhant further added, "It never affected actually our friendship, because we did Gehraiyaan right after that. We did Kho Gaye, and those who have seen the trailer... achcha actor hoon, but itna bhi nahi ki fake karu (I am not that great an actor that I can fake the friendship)!"

More details

For the unversed, in a 2020 appearance on former journalist Rajeev Masand's newcomers roundtable, Ananya appeared to equate success in the industry to Koffee with Karan appearances. Siddhant responded with a comment that became instant meme material. He said, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, chronicles a relatable journey of three best friends, navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. The film hits Netflix on December 26.

