Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls waiting at chai tapri outside YRF studios, wanted 'to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed that during his college days he never accompanied his friends inside the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios. He said that he would wait outside the studio at a chai tapri (tea stall) and have tea. Siddhant also spoke about his 'dream'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in YRF's Bunty aur Babli 2. Apart from Siddhant, the film will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and debutant Sharvari Wagh.

In a statement, Siddhant has said, "I have a very long relation with YRF studios. During my college days, a lot of my friends used to come to the studio for auditions or internships so if I ever accompanied them, I always waited outside at a chai tapri (tea stall) and just had chai."

He added, "No matter how much my friends asked me to come in, I never went in because I had this dream to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra sir and even though it seemed like a far-fetched dream that time, I had decided that it was the only way I was going to go in there if I ever did. And when Bunty Aur Babli 2 happened, it became one of the most special films for me because it made my dream come true."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2019, Siddhant had shared a throwback picture in which he was seen sipping tea at a tea stall. He had captioned the post, "Flashback to Dreams. Couple of years back, at a Tapri outside Yashraj, sipping on a cutting with

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dreams and Chai brewing around. To my friend- “Please take a picture, I’ll post it when I do a @yrf film.” Tapri se Yrf Cafeteria tak.. #MyNotes | 𝐒 | #buntyaurbabli2 @buntyaurbabli2."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V Sharma and will release in theatres on November 19.

Also Read | Luv Ju: Arijit Singh fans love the peppy new Bunty Aur Babli 2 song with Siddhant, Sharvari; say ‘Jubin toh gaya'

Meanwhile, apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant has several projects in the lineup including Shakun Batra's untitled movie alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has Phone Bhoot, featuring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as well as the action film, Yudhra. He made his debut in Bollywood with Gully Boy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}