Siddhant Chaturvedi's says dad wanted to discuss his Gehraiyaan performance but shy actor said ‘nahi theek hai’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest release Gehraiyaan has polarised audiences since its release but his family has given their seal of approval. Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama directed by Shakun Batra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehraiyaan marks Siddhant's third film after Gully Boy and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He stars with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the movie. The film also includes a bunch of intimate scenes between him and Deepika, something he was not very comfortable discussing with his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about his parents' reaction to the film, Siddhant has said that he was too shy to really talk about it with them. “I switched on the trailer of the movie on TV for my parents and ran away. The same thing happened with the release of the song Doobey. I went up to my parents, informed them that the song had just launched at 10, played the song on the TV and ran into my bedroom. I came back to the room after a few minutes and my dad was just sitting there and he said, ‘Waah',” he said in an interview to The Times of India.

He added, “My parents are cool, they’re mature about it, but I feel shy so I just keep my distance from the conversation. My parents have watched the film and they’ve liked it. But I haven’t had any conversation with them about it, because there are boundaries between you and your parents and I don’t know how to go about that. My dad came into my room and he wanted to talk about my performance and the film, but I just said, ‘Nahi theek hai, koi baat nahi (It's fine, let's not)’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gehraiyaan reveals how his cousin's girlfriend flirted with him once

On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharm Show, Siddhant also revealed his uncle's reaction to the scenes with Deepika.“Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehraiyaan released Amazon Prime Video on Friday to mixed reviews. It is, however, emerged as the most popular desi title on the streaming platform.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON