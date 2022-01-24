Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gehraiyaan reveals how his cousin's girlfriend flirted with him once

Post Gully Boy and now with his upcoming release Gehraiyaan, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's stock has certainly risen in Bollywood. He is also one of the newest poster boys, with a large female fan following. However, the actor revealed that one of these 'fans' was his cousin's girlfriend.

During a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Siddhant revealed his cousin's girlfriends flirted with him once. Post the trailer launch, during virtual press conference of Gehraiyaan, Siddhant and the rest of the cast of the film--Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa--as well as director Shakun Batra took part in a rapid fire Q&A with Bollywood Hungama.

During his Q&A, Siddhant was asked by the host Faridoon Shariyar if he ever flirted with his cousin's girlfriend, and the actor replied, "Not but she has." The curt reply drew exclamations from the rest of the cast. Director Shakun Batra chirped, "He has gotten his cousin into trouble now," drawing laughter from the other participants.

Siddhant, however, did not divulge any details about the incident as the rapid fire moved on to the next question. He did, however, later, hint that he may have a second Instagram profile that he uses to navigate the app incognito. In a question about his advice to his girlfriend, Siddhant said, "Stop stalking my Instagram. I will never tell you my fake profile, ever!"

Siddhant is currently awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan, where he is cast opposite Deepika and Ananya. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. It was earlier slated to release on January 25 but it was postponed earlier this month.

Calling the film's release on Amazon a kind of homecoming, given that he started his acting journey with the Amazon web series The Inside Edge, Siddhant earlier said, “In a manner, this seems like coming back home to me. I started my journey as an actor with Amazon Prime Video and now Gehraiyaan, a film I am so incredibly proud of will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video!"

