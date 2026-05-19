Playing a mythological character in Indian cinema always comes with immense responsibility. But portraying Lord Krishna carries an entirely different emotional weight. For actor Siddharth Gupta, stepping into the role for Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam was a deeply personal experience filled with preparation, pressure, self-doubt and eventually, acceptance.

Siddharth Gupta on career setback before Krishnavataram: ‘Was signed by prominent filmmaker for 3-year deal’ | Exclusive.

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Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film released on May 7, 2026, and stars Siddharth Gupta (Lord Krishna), Sanskruti Jayana (Satyabhama), Sushmita Bhat (Radha), Nivaashiyni Krishnan (Rukmini), alongside Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana. Inspired by the Brahma Vaivarta Purana by Vyasa, the story follows Lord Krishna’s journey from Vrindavan to Dwarka and Kurukshetra while exploring themes of divine love, devotion and emotional connection. The film has also been steadily growing at the box office through strong word-of-mouth and audience reactions.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Siddharth Gupta opened up about auditioning for the role, the emotional burden of portraying Lord Krishna, his difficult first day on set and why he believes Krishnavataram arrived in his life at the perfect moment.

Response to the film

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{{^usCountry}} Siddharth says the response to the film has been emotional for the entire team, especially because the project was made with passion despite limited resources. “I think the word that sums it up perfectly is gratitude. I am genuinely happy that the film is doing well for absolutely everybody attached to it—the director, the producers, the technical crew. Everyone worked incredibly hard on this project,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddharth says the response to the film has been emotional for the entire team, especially because the project was made with passion despite limited resources. “I think the word that sums it up perfectly is gratitude. I am genuinely happy that the film is doing well for absolutely everybody attached to it—the director, the producers, the technical crew. Everyone worked incredibly hard on this project,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor explains that while the team may not have had massive resources, everyone remained committed to making the best possible film. “We operated with limited resources, but we tried to put out the absolute best product possible, so this success feels like a collective win for the team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor explains that while the team may not have had massive resources, everyone remained committed to making the best possible film. “We operated with limited resources, but we tried to put out the absolute best product possible, so this success feels like a collective win for the team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Siddharth, the audience response goes far beyond just numbers at the box office. “More than that, it’s a win for the people who believe in what we are propagating: our history and our message. Personally, we are incredibly happy that our performances are being applauded. When you watch the box office numbers grow, no matter how modest the starting point was on Day 1, it’s a crazy feeling. Honestly, it has nothing to do with us at this point—it’s entirely being guided by Lord Krishna.” He had not watched earlier portrayals of Lord Krishna {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Siddharth, the audience response goes far beyond just numbers at the box office. “More than that, it’s a win for the people who believe in what we are propagating: our history and our message. Personally, we are incredibly happy that our performances are being applauded. When you watch the box office numbers grow, no matter how modest the starting point was on Day 1, it’s a crazy feeling. Honestly, it has nothing to do with us at this point—it’s entirely being guided by Lord Krishna.” He had not watched earlier portrayals of Lord Krishna {{/usCountry}}

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Over the years, several actors have portrayed Lord Krishna on screen, with each performance leaving a lasting impact across generations. Nitish Bharadwaj became one of the most iconic faces associated with Krishna after starring in Mahabharat in 1988. In Shri Krishna, Swapnil Joshi and Sarvadaman D. Banerjee portrayed different phases of Krishna’s life. Years later, Sourabh Raaj Jain introduced Krishna to a newer television audience through the 2013 version of Mahabharat.

Even though Siddharth had not grown up watching earlier portrayals of Lord Krishna on screen, the emotional pressure of playing such a spiritually significant figure stayed with him throughout the process. “Strangely, I wasn't stressed about the legacy versions because, like I said, I hadn't seen any of those shows. The thought of being compared didn't even cross my mind during filming,” he explains.

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But another kind of fear stayed with him constantly. “The only real fear I harbored was a moral one: when you are playing a character of this stature, you simply cannot get it wrong.”

To prepare for the role, Siddharth spent months reading extensively about Lord Krishna every single day. “My preparation had to be incredibly intensive to counter that. I spent months reading about him every single day. I realized that the more you read, the more intimately you know the character, and eventually, that paralyzing fear fades away.”

He says his intention was never to imitate earlier versions of Krishna but to create a portrayal that felt fresh while staying emotionally rooted. “When you are playing a character of this stature, you simply cannot get it wrong. My preparation had to be intensive... I tried to create a fresh Krishna, and today the acceptance I'm getting is my win.”

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“I tried to create a fresh, contemporary but rooted Krishna. Seeing the level of acceptance I'm receiving from audiences today feels like my ultimate win.”

The difficult first day on set

While the final performance appears calm and composed on screen, Siddharth reveals that his first day on set was emotionally overwhelming. “Oh, for me, the first day was easily the most difficult because I just wasn't getting it right,” he says honestly.

The actor struggled to understand the scale of the setup, the technical environment and the rhythm of performing in costume-heavy scenes. “I hit a point that afternoon where I was actively doubting myself, wondering if I was even cut out for a role this massive.”

Things finally changed after a conversation with director Hardik Gajjar. “But Hardik [Gajjar] sir came up to me and said he knew exactly what my potential was. When you play a divine figure like this, the performance has to come from a place of deep internalization.”

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That reassurance helped him slowly settle into the role. “When a director recognizes that and gives you the absolute freedom to fly, that's when the magic works. I found my pace right after that conversation, but man, that first day? I just could not find the right sur (pitch).”

The setbacks before Krishnavataram

Before Krishnavataram, Siddharth’s journey in the industry was far from easy. After his popularity from the music video Vaaste feat Dhvani Bhanushali, created attention in the industry, several major opportunities came his way — until the pandemic disrupted everything. “Vaaste was the definitive starting point for my career, and right after it dropped, I started getting casting calls from some of the biggest banners in the industry,” he says.

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However, multiple projects eventually got delayed or collapsed altogether. “At one point, I was signed exclusively by a massive, prominent filmmaker for a three-year deal, and that entire project panned out and collapsed just a single week before we were scheduled to start shooting.”

Looking back now, Siddharth says he no longer carries bitterness about those setbacks. “It was deeply, deeply disheartening at the time. But looking back at it now? This was exactly what was supposed to happen.”

For him, Krishnavataram ultimately became something far bigger than the opportunities he lost along the way. “This grand launch with Krishnavataram is so much bigger than anything I lost. I always tell struggling actors now: stay strong, because things truly do happen for a reason.”Based on Satyabhama by Raam Mori, the film explores the life of Lord Krishna through the perspective of Satyabhama. The story traces Krishna’s emotional journey after his separation from Radha while also delving into his relationships with Rukmini and Satyabhama. The project was initially announced under the title Shri Radha Ramanam before eventually releasing across all languages as Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart.

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