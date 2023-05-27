Siddharth Nigam on his luxurious new home: ‘When I enter my room, it should look like 7-star hotel with every facility’

Siddharth Nigam was seen alongside Salman Khan in the action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in theatres last month. The actor recently bought a spacious new house in Mumbai. In a recent interview, Siddharth said his new home is ‘huge’. He added that until a few years ago he and his family 'didn't have any of these things' and that luxury was something they 'couldn't even think of'. Also read: Siddharth Nigam talks about his journey from Prayagraj to Mumbai

Siddharth Nigam recently shared a sneak peek of his new home.

On May 12, Siddharth had shared a sneak peek of his new house, which is currently under construction. “New house, new beginnings! Our flat in Mumbai is finally a reality. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the support and blessings. Now the best part - decorating the interiors! Can’t wait to make this place homey and cosy," he wrote in his Instagram caption. The actor has now talked about his 'dream house' in an interview.

Siddharth dishes details about the decor

"I bought a house a few years back too, but this new house is a dream house for all of us. It is huge and I am so happy to have reached this far. I feel blessed and grateful each time I achieve something in life. A few years back we didn't have any of these things and luxury was something we couldn't even think of. So now, even when I achieve small things, I feel happy. I like to stay grounded no matter what because I know my journey," Siddharth told The Times of India.

The actor further said, "Even though we have interior designers on board, I like to choose what I want in my house. I even go to shops to select some things for my home. I am enjoying this process as well. It should feel like something that's out of this world. When I enter my room, it should look like a 7-star hotel with every facility. That's what I really want for my room. So there are many ideas in my mind which hopefully I can implement."

On working with Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Earlier this month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Siddharth had said that Salman Khan treated him like his younger brother on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). He said he had a great time during the shoot. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, among others.

The actor had said, “He used to treat me like his younger brother. He wanted everyone to work like a team. I learnt the importance of team work from him. The whole cast of KKBKKJ used to go together everywhere and that was a very pure bond. I had a great time shooting with Salman sir, which I will never forget."

Siddharth has acted in TV shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. The actor has also worked in Bollywood films such as Dhoom 3 and Munna Michael.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.