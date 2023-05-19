Salman Khan sir treated me like his younger brother: KKBKKJ actor Siddharth Nigam

Actor Siddharth Nigam has faced the arc lights early on in life. As a child artiste, he played young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 (2013) and went on to do TV shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Chandra Nandini. Looking back his career so far, the actors feels “grateful and fortunate”. Actor Siddharth Nigam was recently seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

He elaborates, “My first project Dhoom 3 was with a perfectionist and I got to learn a lot from Aamir sir. I still apply a lot of things related to the character making process, that I learnt from him,” says Nigam, last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ).

“He used to treat me like his younger brother,” says Nigam, when asked about his experience of working with Salman. “He wanted everyone to work like a team. I learnt the importance of team work from him. The whole cast of KKBKKJ used to go together everywhere and that was a very pure bond. I had a great time shooting with Salman sir, which I will never forget,” Nigam adds.

In his recent outing, the actor performed all his stunt scenes on his own, taking no help from a body double: “My fans love watching me do action scenes. And I am a gymnast, so whenever I do any stunt, I do it in my own style and body language. Many huge action heroes do their action scenes themselves as they have their own styles. Hence, I tried to add a style of my own.”

And to perfect these action sequences, Nigam followed a very strict fitness regime. “When I was into gymnastics, I used to work out for eight hours a day, four each in the morning and evening. It was like army training. I don’t get eight hours to workout now, but I try to get in at least one hour, along with a proper diet, including black coffee and proteins. In a week, I do weight training for three days and gymnastics workout for three days. That is the main reason my abs are still there,” shares the 22-year-old.

From an aspiring sportsman hailing from Prayagraj to an actor, Nigam has had quite an eventful journey. “I come from a lower middle class family. I realised I can earn and give a good lifestyle to myself and my family through this profession. I did not have money to go to acting school or other privileges,” he tells us.

In fact, he further shares that he never dreamt of becoming an actor and everything just organically happened. “I was a gymnast. It was destiny that I got an ad offer, for which they wanted a gymnast. I entered the acting industry through that advertisement. Gradually, I started giving auditions and this line gauged my interest. It has been 10 years in the industry,” Nigam concludes.