Sanya Malhotra buys 4BHK home in Gurgaon for herself and her family

In a short span of her career, Sanya Malhotra made a niche of her own. The actor is now ready with her film Kathal, the trailer for which was released recently. Ahead of the film's release, Sanya brought a 4BHK in Gurgaon for herself and her family, where she plans to spend time whenever she gets a chance away from her tight schedule. Also read: Sanya Malhotra is on the case of missing jackfruits in this quirky satire. Kathal trailer Sanya Malhotra has bought a new house.

Earlier this week, Sanya had shared glimpses from her griha pravesh ceremony on Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, the actor, who was dressed in a white saree, can be seen stepping into the house. "Naya ghar," she wrote with the picture. She also posted a couple of photos from the puja on Instagram Stories.

Sanya, who hails from Delhi, recently started the promotion of her upcoming Kathal from her hometown. The actor will be seen in the role of police officer for the first time in Kathal. In the trailer, we can see a comedy drama revolving around a female police officer (Sanya) and her journey of unfolding the mystery of two jackfruits being stolen from the garden of a MLA played by actor Vijay Raaz. The movie also features Rajpal Yadav in the role of a journalist.

Co-writer and director Yashowardhan Mishra said about the film, "It is such a thrilling experience to be launching the trailer of my first film, Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery. Through our storytelling clubbed with an ensemble of extremely hardworking and talented actors, we have created a story that will make the audiences laugh while also making sure they go away with a strong thought. Quirky satire comedies are few and far to come by, and we have sketched every character's graph with extreme sensitivity and thought. I cannot wait for the audiences to watch the film on 19th of May, streaming only on Netflix."

Adding onto this, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga said, "We at Sikhya always take pride in delivering homegrown stories that are global in their approach. We are excited to give our audiences a family entertainer, Kathal - the jackfruit mystery, this summer! Sanya along with Rajpal, Vijay, Anant and the others will take you on a joyride to uncover the mystery of the stolen kathals, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, our debut director. We are so thrilled to be launching the film on Netflix along with Balaji Telefilms, both of whom have supported us in bringing distinctive and relevant content to a global forefront."

Sanya also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. After Pagglait, Kathal marks Sanya's second collaboration with Guneet Monga.

With ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON