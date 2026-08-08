After the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar gained momentum, some Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the movement that demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educational reforms following the NEET paper leak. Actors Dia Mirza and Siddharth were among the celebrities who spoke in favour of the movement. Both Dia and Siddharth star in the recently released Operation Safed Sagar.

'Didn’t need anyone’s permission to speak'

Siddharth in a still from Operation Safed Sagar.

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In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about celebrities speaking up on national matters. Siddharth has been outspoken and is known for refusing to stay silent on issues. Speaking to News18, he said, “I didn’t need anyone’s permission when I started speaking. I don’t need anyone’s permission to continue speaking. But the youth will always be the youth. Their places change. They’ll become older and look around and say, ‘Thank god, new young ones came to take our place.’ And it will keep going forward."

Siddharth spoke about the youth movement and how it has always remained relevant, irrespective of the time period. Siddharth maintained that young people don’t need anyone’s permission. They don’t need our advice to raise their voice or speak up about issues that matter to them.

'We’ve a lot to learn from the youth'

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{{^usCountry}} Dia also spoke about the youth movement and why elders need to learn from them. “We’ve a lot to learn from them. It depends on what you perceive as a cost. When you believe with all honesty that you want to work on ensuring that we’ve an echo chamber of kindness and everything you say and stand for comes from a place of love, then there’s really nothing to lose," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dia also spoke about the youth movement and why elders need to learn from them. “We’ve a lot to learn from them. It depends on what you perceive as a cost. When you believe with all honesty that you want to work on ensuring that we’ve an echo chamber of kindness and everything you say and stand for comes from a place of love, then there’s really nothing to lose," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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What did Dia and Siddharth say about CJP protest?

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Dia Mirza had expressed support for the students’ right to protest. She wrote on Instagram, "Today has been a day that has revealed many truths. A day thousands of people showed up to mark their protest demanding accountability, transparency and reform for the education system. A day when the forces that are duty-bound to protect its citizens used brute force on them, including women and children, in reaction to their peaceful protest. Hopeful and angry."

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Siddharth spoke about how the students' struggles were tied to exam paper leaks and said no family should ever have to lose a child. He had also defended actors and public figures speaking on national matters nd asked netizens to stop hating artists for expressing their personal beliefs.