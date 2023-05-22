We all knew that The Kerala Story will affect certain people: Siddhi Idnani

Siddhi Idnani, who essays the role of Hindu girl Geetanjali Menon in The Kerala Story, was one of the three girls who converts to Islam but soon realises about the trap, and goes back to following her own religion. Addresses the ongoing controversies around the film, Idnani shares how she’s dealing with the mixed reaction from the audiences.

Siddhi Idnani talks about her film The Kerala Story

“This isn’t a film that you will like or enjoy, or anything along those lines. When it comes to the perception of the audiences, I think when we signed this particular film, all of us had that knowledge that it is going to affect certain people. But as long as our core knows the intention of the film, if it reaches the right audiences, and if it helps the people that need it, I think that was the only validation that all of us wanted,” says Idnani, who made her debut with the Sudipto Sen directorial.

In fact, when Idnani watched The Kerala Story for the first time, she admits being heartbroken. “When you watch your own film, you go in with a very professional outlook. But, when the testimonial started coming in at the end of the film, and when the victims’ parents started speaking, it just broke my heart. I had absolutely no intention of crying, but I was weeping by the end of the film,” she recounts.

When asked about her parents’ reactions on watching the film, Idnani shares that being an equally difficult moment.

“They just couldn’t look me in the eye as their eyes were so heavy. After the film got over, my mom thanked Sudipto sir. She said, ‘I didn’t know that this is happening’. There was also a certain sense of pride in them, in the sense that this isn’t an easy subject to choose. Especially with my debut in a particular language, they thought it was brave enough to take this opportunity, keeping aside the repercussions,” she says.

Surprisingly, Idnani didn’t give her nod at once to be a part of the film. She reveals, “I took my own moments to think before taking the movie as it’s a tricky situation. All the questions started to arrive in my mind. But what happens is, there is a human instinct within all of us, a sort of gut feeling, which told me to just go ahead and do it.”

