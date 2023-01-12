Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra addresses rumours of a wedding with Kiara Advani, says 'nobody has invited me'

Sidharth Malhotra addresses rumours of a wedding with Kiara Advani, says 'nobody has invited me'

Published on Jan 12, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Actor Sidharth Malhotra seemed to deny any rumours of a wedding with co-star Kiara Advani in an interview by stating that he hadn't received any invitation to it. He will next be seen in the Netflix film, Mission Majnu.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After Shershaah (2021), Sidharth Malhotra once again returns to OTT with his next: Mission Majnu. The actor plays a spy in the Netflix thriller which premieres on January 20. But more than his next role, everyone seems interested in the rumoured nuptials between him and actor Kiara Advani, who was his co-star on Shershaah. He addressed the rumours and said he hadn't received an invitation to his own wedding. (Also read: See Sidharth Malhotra's reaction at a bash as a guest teases him 'iski bhi hone wali hai shaadi'. Watch)

Sidharth, who is promoting Mission Majnu, revealed that he plays a tailor in the spy thriller. Inspired by true events, the film follows the unsung heroes who often go unrecognised. But even with a new film coming this month, fans seemed convinced that the actor and his Shershah co-star Kiara will be tying the knot in January. Several reports have suggested that the couple has even selected the locations and venues, with many celebrities and colleagues attending the upcoming wedding. Both Sidharth and Kiara have not confirmed any details.

In a video interview with GOODTiMES, the actor addressed all these writeups about his wedding and shared, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?" Sidharth added that he was okay if people didn't speculate on his personal life. He would prefer it if people focused on his films instead.

Recently, Kiara's new bridalwear ad set off new rumours about their wedding. In the commercials, she can be seen wearing a red traditional lehenga with a red veil on her head. She plays a newlywed bride who hangs on to old memories as she arrives at her new home.

Sidharth, who completed 10 years in the industry last year with Student Of The Year (2012), was last seen in Indra Kumar's Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He will be headlining the action film Yodha later this year. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the Dharma Productions film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

