Sidharth Malhotra drives Kiara Advani to Manish Malhotra's house, fans love their simplicity. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a joint public appearance on Sunday. The two were seen visiting designer Manish Malhotra at his residence late evening. The two happily posed for the paparazzi outside Manish's house before stepping inside. Sidharth's Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra was also seen spotted at Manish's house at the same time. Also read: Kiara Advani says 'this man has my whole heart' as Sidharth Malhotra dedicates award to her

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pose outside Manish Malhotra's house on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo shared a video of Sidharth and Kiara on Instagram. It shows Sidharth driving the car with Kiara sitting by his side. As they reach Manish's house, Kiara is seen in a sky blue co-ord set paired with a matching handbag and flats, while Sidharth is in a white t-shirt and black track pants. They pause for a moment to pose for the paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan commented on the video, “After so long Sid was seen driving with his girl.” Another wrote, “Watching sid driving after long time.” Some also commented on their choice of outfits for a simple outing. A fan wrote, “Stunning simple and stylish #sidkiara.” Another commented, “Loving the simplicity of #kiara.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pose outside Manish Malhotra's house on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth was recently spotted at an event without Kiara by his side. As he won an award for his style, he dedicated it to Kiara and even called her "a good actor who is extremely stylish" in his acceptance speech.

Kiara had been shooting for her next with Kartik Aaryan. The two are shooting for an intense love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is being directed by Sameer Vidwans and is expected to release on June 29 this year. They were last seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which turned out to be a blockbuster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Sidharth was in Bangkok for the shooting of his upcoming action thriller, Yodha. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7. The film is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Sidharth also has Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, also starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON