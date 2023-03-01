Sidharth Malhotra gives witty response on being asked to pose solo, fans react: 'He is the best husband no doubt'

Sidharth Malhotra is back to work after his wedding with Kiara Advani and was spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday. The actor gave a witty reply on being asked to pose solo for the cameras as he was accompanied by a team member as well. When the photographers asked him to pose solo, he replied, “Ab main solo raha nahi (I am not solo anymore).” Also read: Sidharth Malhotra says marriage with Kiara Advani 'was meant to be'; she talks about her 'wedding glow'

A paparazzo shared a video of Sidharth from the day on Instagram. He is seen in a red and black check shirt and brown trousers and was folding his sleeves while talking to the photographers.

Fans loved his humorous response and praised him in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Aaayyyyeeee haaayyee... Dil jeet litta munde ne (wow, he has won my heart) ...*looks up* please keep manufacturing this product.” Another wrote, “His husband era is the besttttt thing to ever watch, he is the best husband no doubt.” Many raved about how he is looking even more handsome after the wedding while some also claimed that he looks slimmer now. A comment read, “He looks so good this days”. Another read, “Bhai kamjor hogya shadi ke baad (he has become weak after the wedding).” A person also called him the “sweetest”.

Sidharth and Kiara made a joint appearance at an awards event last week. During her acceptance speech after receiving her award, Kiara also gave a shoutout to Sidharth who soon walked on stage and gave her a tight hug. Sidharth, who had won the Best Actor award for Shershaah at the event, also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award. He said, "Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last month. Sidharth will now be seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force. The Rohit Shetty project also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has a film Yodha in which he plays the titular role.

