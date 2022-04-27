Sidharth Malhotra has been ‘liking’ Kiara Advani's posts even amid ‘they got bored’ rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for years now. However, last week, rumo2urs emerged that the two had broken up. The couple never confirmed that they were dating each other, therefore, it is quite unlikely they will comment on the break up either. However, looks like things may just be alright between the two. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra shares new pic amid break-up rumours with Kiara Advani, talks about 'a day without sunshine')

Kiara, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared a bunch of glam shots on Instagram of her various outfits for the promos. A couple of pictures that she shared on Tuesday even got ‘likes' from Sidharth himself. He punched the ‘like’ button on a picture of Kiara in a silver dress and another one of her in short pink outfit. Recently, she also shared a poster of their movie Shershaah on Instagram to mark an award win.

Kiara Advani's post.

Recently, a source told The Times of India that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani broke because they were bored in the relationship. “Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)," the source said.

Kiara and Sidharth worked together in Amazon Prime Video's Shershaah. While he played Captain Vikram Batra in the movie, she played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Their pairing was a hit with the fans, who often ask them to star in another film together.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara also has Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in the pipeline. Sidharth will be part of upcoming Amazon Prime series, Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it will also star Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. With this, Sidharth will join the Rohit's cop universe that already includes Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

