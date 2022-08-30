Sidharth Malhotra: Have had extreme journey coming from Delhi and non film background

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has completed a decade in Bollywood this year, and the actor hopes his ride can inspire people to follow their passion.

“I think people need to see your journey from a holistic point of view as to where you started off and where you are today,” Malhotra tells us as he walks down the memory lane, and traces his journey in the industry as an actor starting with Student of the Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 37-year-old continues, “I have had a very extreme journey (in the industry) coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and being here today, working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in various different roles”.

After starting his career in the glamour industry as a model, he went on to prove his mettle as an artiste with varied projects such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and Shershaah. He also worked as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in the 2010 film, My Name Is Khan.

Opening up about his career arc, Malhotra says, “It’s just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible. Everyone’s opinion is not what you have to go by always. Eventually you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication and your obsession about one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example for that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the actor, who has projects such as Thank God, Mission Majnu Yodha and web project Indian Police Force in pipeline, feels he still has miles to go to attain the tag of being an ‘icon’.

“For me, being an icon or somebody in the field is a little too early. I know work has been good, and God has been kind. But I do feel that to be an icon and to have some kind of love from the audience means that you need to show them by actions as to what you need to do to achieve something in life,” he says, adding that he is trying to do that as much as possible.