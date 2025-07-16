Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finally confirm arrival of baby girl on Instagram: ‘Our world forever changed’

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have embraced a new phase in their lives with the arrival of their baby. The celebrity couple has welcomed a baby girl, and confirmed the news officially on Wednesday through a sweet note on Instagram. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced pregnancy in February.(Photo: Instagram)

Sidharth and Kiara welcome baby girl

On Wednesday, the couple posted a joint note on Instagram. It read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

They shared the note with a folded hand, a heart and an evil eye emoji. The note was splashed with hues of pink, with hearts and stars made on it. The note comes a few hours after the news emerged that Kiara delivered a baby girl. It is signed off in the end by “Kiara and Sidharth”.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Sidharth and Kiara have welcomed a baby girl. It shared that nd the mother and kid are both healthy. A source told Hindustan Times that the baby is “born via a normal delivery in Reliance Hospital in Mumbai."

Sidharth and Kiara announce pregnancy

In February, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news on their Instagram accounts by posting a picture in which they hold a pair of baby socks. They wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis).” However, they have not yet revealed the due date. Kiara recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 after dating since 2020. In 2021, they even starred together in the army film Shershaah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming films

Kiara will next be seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles and is slated for release in cinemas on August 14. Sidharth, meanwhile, will appear opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari, scheduled for release on October 10.