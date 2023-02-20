Inside Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Dreamy white floral decor, romantic piano music added to the mood

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared an inside video from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception. The newlyweds had hosted the wedding bash in Mumbai earlier this month for their industry friends, who were not a part of their royal wedding in Jaisalmer. The video shows a pianist playing a soft tune at the reception. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra gives Kiara Advani a sweet kiss in new pic from reception, fans call it 'so wholesome'

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Manish wrote, “Just beautiful @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani Wedding party in Mumbai”. The video shows white flowers adorning the entrance and as the camera moves forward, a pianist in a black suit and bowtie is seen playing a white piano, surrounded by dreamy white flower decorations.

Manish Malhotra shared more glimpses of Sidharth and Kiara's Mumbai reception.

Sidharth and Kiara had tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with just family and few industry friends in attendance. Among the guests were Manish Malhotra, who also happens to be Sidharth Malhotra's uncle, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. This was followed by a reception for Sidharth's family in Delhi and for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. It was attended by all from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan to Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bachchan.

Kiara and Sidharth's black and white reception looks were also planned by Manish Malhotra. Sharing a picture of the couple on his Instagram Stories, Manish wrote, “Classic black and whites on the two very special people and absolute stunners. While his bespoke blazers shimmers with self black crystals, her bespoke structured gown sparkles with exquisite diamonds and emeralds. Regal and classic. Wedding party celebration with friends in Mumbai.”

Sidharth was in a shimmery black blazer and black pants while Kiara was in a black and white gown at the Mumbai reception. Kiara also bagged attention with multiple diamond and emeralds necklaces she wore with the gown. For the wedding, Kiara had worn a soft pink lehenga while Sidharth was in an ivory-golden gown. The wedding trousseau was also from Manish Malhotra's designer collection.

