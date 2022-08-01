Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted shopping with her brother in Dubai, fans share pics

Photos of Kiara Advani and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra have been shared online. The photos are from Dubai, and fans are now speculating if the couple went their to celebrate Kiara's 30th birthday, which was on Sunday. Also Read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted together at airport, fans say ‘they are so cute’. Watch

A fan account shared a picture with Sidharth Malhotra and another with Kiara from Dubai. Even though Sidharth and Kiara didn't pose together with the fan, both the photos had the same background. In the photos, while Sidharth wore a denim shirt, Kiara was seen posing in a black outfit. Kiara's brother Mishaal was a

Fan shares pics with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Another fan shared their photos from a Dubai mall on Instagram. Again, for the photos Kiara and Sidharth didn't pose together. One fan commented on the picture, “Were they together?” to which the person who posted them replied with a wink emoji. One fan commented, “OMG.” Another one said, “Thanks for sharing these pics.” Another one said, “They celebrated her birthday together OMG.”

Photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from Dubai.

On Kiara's birthday, Sidharth shared a video on his Instagram Stories. Sharing the clip, Sidharth captioned it, "Happy birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug," adding a hug emoji. Kiara reposted Sidharth's message on her Instagram handle, and reacted to it with a red heart emoji.

Sidharth and Kiara starred together in the 2021 hit film Shershah. The two started dating each other during the filming of the action-drama, as per reports. However, neither Kiara, nor Sidharth have confirmed their relationship. The two often make headlines for their personal lives, and have been spotted together lately at different events in Mumbai. Last month, the rumoured couple was seen returning from a vacation, when they were photographed by paparazzi and fans at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara’s upcoming projects include RC-15 with Ram Charan, and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. While Sidharth will be seen in Thank God, also featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

