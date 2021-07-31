Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidharth Malhotra poses for a cosy pic with Kiara Advani at her birthday party. Watch video

Actor Sidharth Malhotra attended the 29th birthday party of his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani at her birthday celebrations.

Kiara Advani tried to hide it but fans have spotted her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in her birthday party video. Kiara took to Instagram to share glimpses from the fun she had with friends and family.

In the video, Kiara cut her birthday cake, admired the balloons and gifts she got, jumped on the sofa and danced with a friend. For a split second, one could even see her sitting on a couch, surrounded by her friends. However, if you pause the video, you'd find that it is actually Sidharth sitting beside Kiara, with his arm around her.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "#AboutLastNight #raataanlambiyan birthday feels with my oldest goldest crew." The background music on the video is the song Raataan Lambiyan from Kiara and Sidharth's upcoming movie Shershaah.

Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but have remained tight-lipped about their romance. On Saturday, Sidharth shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of Shershaah. He wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one... Stay amazing. Big love. #HappyBirthdayKiara."

Shershaah traces the events behind the Kargil war and the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. Shershaah will release on August 12, on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the movie, Kiara said in an interview to PTI, "Shershaah gave me a deeper insight into unconditional love and selfless support. Through the making of Shershaah I got to first hand witness the sacrifices of their (armed forces) loved ones, who are the true pillars of support to the men of the Indian Army. For me, Dimple is an unsung hero, who fought for her love and faced every challenge that came in her personal life with utmost strength."

kiara advani sidharth malhotra shershaah

