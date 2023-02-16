Sidharth Malhotra returns to work after royal wedding with Kiara Advani, fans say 'he got more charm after marriage'

Sidharth Malhotra is back to work after getting married to actor girlfriend Kiara Advani and hosting two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for family and friends. The actor was spotted at the office of Dharma Productions in Mumbai on Wednesday. He posed for the paparazzi with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and others before leaving in his car. Also read: Karan Johar responds to rumours of three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani. Here's what he said

A paparazzo shared a video of Sidharth from the day on Instagram. The actor was in a sky blue shirt, black track pants and white shoes. He also wore sunglasses and pulled some people to pose with him before leaving.

A fan commented on the video, “Our #Yodha is back to work after grand wedding.” Another said, “He got more charm after marriage.” One more said, “He is looking more and more handsome after marriage.” A comment also read: “How many times he won our heart..Just saw the humble ness of his”. “How good looking this guy is,” commented one more fan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a royal wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The two kept the details of the wedding private till the D-day and never spoke openly about their relationship. The much guarded celebrations was followed by a reception for family members in Delhi and one for their industry friends in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara had come close during the filming of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Captain Vikram Batra and his fiance Dimple Cheema.

Sidharth had wrapped up work on his debut web series Indian Police Force before heading to Jaisalmer for the wedding. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the web series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty as cops and Nikitin Dheer in a pivotal role.

Sidharth is currently working on Yodha, a film co-produced by Shashank Khaitan. He plays the titular character in the film. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It was scheduled to release on November 11 last year but got delayed and will now release in theatres on July 7 this year. Sidharth plays a warrior in both Yoda and Indian Police Force.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.