Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday plans: I have my parents in town, thanking God I will get to spend family time

Turning 36 couldn’t have been more special for Sidharth Malhotra. With big films such as Thank God, for which he’s set to begin shoot, and Mission Majnu in his kitty, Shershaah waiting for a release, and more set to be announced, professionally he’s placed in a great zone. He is expecting all positive things from 2021 after an exhausting 2020.

Excerpts from an interview with the actor:

Any special plans in mind for your birthday today?

Yes, I am January born, a Capricorn. This year, I have got my parents here in town. So, I think something intimate maybe, nothing major planned. I missed family time last year so I am thanking God that I will get to spend family time.

What sort of a year is 2021 looking for you after a tough 2020?

2021 looks like a very busy, very creative, a work-oriented year for me. After sitting in 2020, I got the opportunity to read so many scripts and meet so many people. I have selected the stories that I want to be a part of. I think 2021 will be all about work and doing different stories and churning out stuff in different genres and entertaining people. I am more driven than ever in my career to entertain people. So that’s what I am looking out for in 2021 and I wish that we all can get over this pandemic, people are healthier, people are sorted. I wish we find a cure which we have, whether it’s the vaccine or some other precautions. I wish for a healthy 2021 as well.

There are a host of projects in the offing. What’s the feeling like?

I am very excited about 2021. I have a film which is ready, Shershaah and Mission Majnu, Thank God in the pipeline, then another film and another few projects. I am very happy that I came across these amazing scripts and directors where I get to play different genres and I am really looking forward to 2021 after the not so comfortable 2020. So yes, I am super excited about different genres, different films and I am here to entertain people with different roles.

What’s on your birthday wish list?

For people to see Shershaah. It’s an amazing life story of this true, real life hero, which I have been working on for many, many years. It has had a very long journey from different directors, different producers and finally we have this film. I would really love for people to see it and as many people can see it and they see it in a safe manner, in the most convenient and the most accessible manner possible. So, hoping that people get to see it very soon.

