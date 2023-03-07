Sidharth Malhotra shares pic from ‘first Holi with Mrs’ Kiara Advani, fans get 'butterflies'

Sidharth Malhotra is the happiest after celebrating his first Holi with wife Kiara Advani. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo with Kiara after their rang in their first Holi together after their wedding last month. (Also read: On Holi and one month after wedding, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani finally share pictures from haldi ceremony)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo showed Sidharth and Kiara drenched in colours. He wore purple sunglasses while she wore large black and white ones. Both were wearing white outfits. Kiara leaned her head on Sidharth's shoulder as they smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote in the caption, “First Holi with the MRS HappyHoli.” Fans of the couple reacted to the photo. “The most awaited Holi pictures,” one fan commented. “Finally giving us butterflies again,” wrote another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Tuesday, the newlyweds shared a joint post which had a series of haldi pictures in which the duo was all smiles and dressed in peach-orange outfits. While Kiara looked beautiful in a peach suit set, Sidharth complemented her in an orange kurta. Additionally, Kiara chose floral earrings and bracelets to accessorise her minimal look. The post was captioned, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. The two apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara recently appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home tophy for their outstanding performance in their films.

While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Shershaah.

During her acceptance speech, Kiara thanked the team of her films and also gave a shoutout to her husband Sidharth. Soon after Kiara wrapped up her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug.

Sidharth also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award. "Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha and RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. Sidharth is set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON