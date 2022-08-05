Sidharth Malhotra shares pic from holiday, fans call him ‘yellow mellow’

Sidharth Malhotra gave his Insta-fam a sneak peak into his day out with his new post. The actor is making the most of his time off work. The photo showed a historical building and the blue clear sky. He wore a yellow shirt with dark sunglasses. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra shares unseen video of him making Kiara Advani laugh as they celebrate her birthday in Dubai. Watch)

Sidharth Malhotra captioned his post as, "You must go on adventures to find out where you truly belong”, given by Sue Fitzmaurice. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, “Selfie expert Malhotra saheb giving us good weekend vibes.” Another person commented, “YELLOW FELLOW.”

Many fans dropped heart emojis on his post. One of the fans asked when is he getting married to Kiara Advani. Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating. The actors have been dating since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film Shershaah. Sidharth recently uploaded an unseen video with Kiara from the Shershaah promotions to wish her on her birthday. In the clip, Sidharth is seen walking while using his phone when Kiara approaches him and put her hands on his shoulders. They continue walking together as Sidharth asks Kiara, “Hey buddy! Kaisa hai yaar tu (How are you).” Alongside the video, Sidharth wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug."

Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with a television serial Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan in 2009. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s film in Student of the Year 2 (2012). He got popular after featuring in various movies such as Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014, Ek Villain in 2014, and Kapoor & Sons in 2016.

Sidharth was last seen in Shershah (2021) and Marjaavaan (2019). He will be seen in Thank God, also featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force,

