Sidharth-Kiara, Arjun-Malaika: Celebrity couples who are most likely to get married in 2023

As KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty gear up for their wedding festivities from January 21 to January 23, we take a look at other celebrity couples who are quite likely to tie the knot this year.

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani

Possibly the most talked about couple in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have still managed to keep their relationship under wraps and have only been giving hints at their rumoured affair. While buzz is that the two have been dating since they worked together on the 2021 blockbuster Shershaah, neither of the actors have said anything in public. Rumours of the two getting hitched have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and as per latest reports, Sid and Kiara are set to tie the knot in first week of February in Rajasthan. Since Sid is a Delhi boy, there might be a family function in the Capital too, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malla took their own sweet time to make their relationship official on Instagram, red carpets and other public gatherings. And their holiday pictures together are nothing short of couple goals. The two, who share a 12-year age gap, have been dating since 2019 but are yet to walk down the aisle. While the grapevine was abuzz with the rumours of them getting married in 2022, their fans might see them exchanging vows this year.

On Koffee with Karan, Arjun recently said that he has no plan to bite the dust anytime soon. “I’m a very realistic person Karan, it’s not like I need to hide anything. I’m not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I’m not talking about financially, I’m talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I’m happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.”

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

Thisj actor-filmmaker jodi made their relationship Insta official in early 2022 on Jackky’s birthday. The reports of them getting married soon followed as the rumours of Rakul’s brother confirming the wedding date quickly surfaced online. Dismissing the speculated date, Rakul Preet Singh on social media tagged her brother Aman Preet, and tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.”

Talking about her relationship with Jackky, Rakul said in an interview, “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in.”

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

One of the most popular telly couples and much loved on social media, TejRan aka Tejasswi and Karan are reported to take the next big step in their relationship this year. The rumours gained steam especially after the two bought a swanky pad in Dubai. Tejasswi and Karan developed a liking for each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and soon fell in love.

Speaking of their marriage, Karan in an interview earlier stated, “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi).” He then continued, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it).”

Vidyut Jammwal -Nandita Mahtani

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani got engaged in September 2021 and are expected to get married in 2023, though nothing official has come out yet from either of them. The reports of two exchanging vows picked up pace in July 2022 but nothing really materialised. For their engagement, the 42-year-old actor opted for an adventure-packed event as they were spotted climbing a wall while holding each other’s hands. In another picture the duo was seen admiring the Taj Mahal.