Sikandar box office collection day 11: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer barely shows growth, crosses 105 crore

Sikandar box office collection day 11: Expectations were high from the latest Salman Khan film, which arrived on the occasion of Eid this year. The mass entertainer that also starred Rashmika Mandanna, received mixed reviews from the audience. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, after 11 days of release, the film has managed to cross ₹105 crore. (Also read: Is Sikandar a hit or flop at the box office? Decoding what the collections of Salman Khan's film say) Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 11: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Sikandar box office update

The report states that Sikandar collected around ₹ 1.19 crore on day 11, as per early estimates. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 106.94 crore. Sikandar opened at ₹26 crore, which was far less than Chhaava's ₹31 crore haul. By the end of its first week, Sikandar managed to collect ₹90.25 crore. The second week has dimmed down significantly so far for the film. Day 11 collections are the lowest single-day numbers for the film yet.

Sikandar is facing tough competition from another release, Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, which has been staying steady at the box office despite controversies surrounding the subject matter of the film.

About Sikandar

Meanwhile, Sikandar has managed to cross the ₹200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The makers of the film updated the numbers on Tuesday, thanking fans for the love towards the film.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action-thriller starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself.”