Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Singham Again box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film crosses 50 crore mark

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 02, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Singham Again box office collection day 2 (updated live): The Ajay Devgn-led multi-starrer action drama is on course for a big Saturday at the ticket window.

Singham Again is going from strength to strength on its opening weekend. Rohit Shetty's latest Cop Universe film had a bumper start, earning 43.50 crore on Friday. Saturday has proven to be just as good for the multi-starrer action film as it has shown great promise right from the morning shows. We update the day 2 box office collections of the film live all through the day. (Also read: Singham Again box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's film off to a roaring start with 43 crore)

Singham Again box office collection day 2 (updated live): The Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty is tracking well for a blockbuster Saturday
Singham Again box office collections updated live

Singham Again earned 43.50 crore net in India on day one. By 1 pm, it had already added 11.69 net on day 2, taking its domestic net haul past 50 crore in just five shows. The film is tracking well on Saturday and should hope to meet, if not exceed its Friday collections.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham series, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is also part of Rohit Shetty's larger Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. Singham Again sees Akshay and Ranveer in cameos alongside Ajay, and also introduces new characters played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, along with a cameo from Salman Khan.

The combined star power of these actors, as well as Rohit Shetty's signature action, has given the film a push among the masses. The Diwali holiday has meant that the film could get a strong opening, registering 65% occupancy across India, which went as high as 76% in the evening shows on Friday.

Singham Again lifetime run

If Saturday and Sunday hold well for Singham Again, the sky is the limit for its collections. The important test of the film's longevity and lifetime run will come on Monday, as both the weekend and the festive off end. If it manages to avoid a big drop on Monday, Singham Again could just be the return of the Bollywood mass action blockbuster, the kind not seen since Jawan last September.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Live Score
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
