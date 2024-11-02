Singham Again box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film crosses 50 crore mark

Singham Again is going from strength to strength on its opening weekend. Rohit Shetty's latest Cop Universe film had a bumper start, earning ₹43.50 crore on Friday. Saturday has proven to be just as good for the multi-starrer action film as it has shown great promise right from the morning shows. We update the day 2 box office collections of the film live all through the day. (Also read: Singham Again box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's film off to a roaring start with ₹43 crore) Singham Again box office collection day 2 (updated live): The Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty is tracking well for a blockbuster Saturday

Singham Again box office collections updated live

Singham Again earned ₹43.50 crore net in India on day one. By 1 pm, it had already added ₹11.69 net on day 2, taking its domestic net haul past ₹50 crore in just five shows. The film is tracking well on Saturday and should hope to meet, if not exceed its Friday collections.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham series, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is also part of Rohit Shetty's larger Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. Singham Again sees Akshay and Ranveer in cameos alongside Ajay, and also introduces new characters played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, along with a cameo from Salman Khan.

The combined star power of these actors, as well as Rohit Shetty's signature action, has given the film a push among the masses. The Diwali holiday has meant that the film could get a strong opening, registering 65% occupancy across India, which went as high as 76% in the evening shows on Friday.

Singham Again lifetime run

If Saturday and Sunday hold well for Singham Again, the sky is the limit for its collections. The important test of the film's longevity and lifetime run will come on Monday, as both the weekend and the festive off end. If it manages to avoid a big drop on Monday, Singham Again could just be the return of the Bollywood mass action blockbuster, the kind not seen since Jawan last September.