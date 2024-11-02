Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 1: Rohit Shetty delivers cop universe's best opener, mints 65 crore

Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 1: Rohit Shetty's latest installment to the cop universe is off to a roaring start at the worldwide box office. The Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar-starrer has emerged as a winner at the box office, with a massive Day 1 total of ₹65 crore worldwide. (Also read: Singham Again box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film shows jump in afternoon shows) Ajay Devgn plays Bajirao Singham in Singham Again.

Singham worldwide box office update

The worldwide box office numbers shared by the makers reveal that the Ajay Devgn-led Rohit Shetty Cop Universe film dominated the diwali opening weekday, marking the biggest opening for a Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn collaboration to date, thrilling audiences nationwide with strong ticket counter advances and word of mouth that promise an grand weekend ahead. This is the second highest opening of the year after Stree 2, which was also a Jio Studios film. The last film in the cop universe, Sooryavansi, collected ₹ 39.50 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

Speaking on Singham Again’s historic Diwali opening Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL said, “We promised audiences a mass entertainer perfect for Diwali celebration with entire family and that’s exactly what we delivered. Singham Again is a star-studded spectacle tailormade for a big screen theatre experience and fans of the franchise have made it the No 1 choice this festive weekend. The universally spectacular performance of our film across multiplexes and extraordinary results in single screens and mass centres has vindicated the showcasing of 60% screens that we secured for our film. We are delighted to be the dominant film contributing to the cumulative highest ever single day of box office in the history of Indian cinema across languages estimated at INR 124 crores, a true testament to our consistent efforts to not only grow our market leadership but also to grow the overall size of the market.”

“Jio Studios is further committed to an ethical and transparent value system that upholds the integrity of our company as well as our industry and we take pride in the fact that only the actual ticket-paying audiences have contributed to our box office number with no hidden gimmicks, no corporate booking of tickets or distribution of freebies. I take this opportunity to thank everyone in the industry and trade who supported us this entire year as well as the audiences who have made the Jio Studios dream run of back-to-back blockbusters possible. Picture abhi baaki hai”, she added.

More details

With Singham Again showcasing in over 2,000 screens internationally, the producers have achieved an unmatched global reach. This includes a record 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, a North American debut with over 760 screens, and an extensive release in the UK and Ireland with 224 screens. In Canada, Singham Again is featured in top cinema chains, with Cineplex alone accounting for 80% of the country’s box office.

A perfect family entertainer, director Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again combines drama, emotion, and action that has appeal across all ages. Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff with a special cameo by Salman Khan, Singham Again has taken off to a roaring start nationwide and abroad.