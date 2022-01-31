Smitten Kapil Sharma tells Deepika Padukone ‘saari daulat lelo’, watch her reaction

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their film. Director Shakun Batra will be a part of the episode too.

A promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television showed host Kapil Sharma singing Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna for Deepika and her joining in. He then welcomed her on his show with a hug.

Kapil said that Deepika has experimented with different genres, including historical films and films with a social message, and asked her whom she would approach if she wanted to make a comedy film. Hinting at himself, he continued, “Ek ladka aaj Twitter pe trend kar raha hai (There is a man trending on Twitter today)...” He laughed as she asked if he was talking about himself.

Deepika said that she would want Kapil to be her co-star as well as the director. “Agar aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai (You can also produce the film if you want to),” she said. He replied, “Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (For Deepika, I will… Take all my money, put it on the film),” leaving her and the others in splits.

Kapil then seemed to fumble and said that he forgets his lines when Deepika is around. When she asked what happened, he replied, “Kuch nahi, kya bataun abhi? Yeh kaash pehle pooch li hoti ki kya hua, toh hum pehle bata dete (Nothing. What can I say now? If only you had asked me ‘what happened’ before, I would have told you).”

The Gehraiyaan stars were then made to play a fun game, similar to Chinese whispers but the players wear headphones with loud music playing. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar also made an appearance in the promo.

On several occasions in the past, Kapil has talked about his crush on Deepika. In fact, when he introduced his now-wife Ginni Chatrath as the love of his life on Twitter, he quipped, “@deepikapadukone Deepu... now I am not gonna miss you... hahahahaha… love always.”

