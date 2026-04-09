Smriti Mandhana’s father spotted with Palaash Muchhal’s sister in Mumbai after cancelled wedding, sparks reunion buzz

After drawing attention with rumours surrounding their cancelled wedding, cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal are once again in the spotlight. Recently, Palaash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, was seen with Smriti’s father, fueling chatter about whether the estranged couple may have reconciled.

Palak’s outing with Smriti’s father

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal have been in the news regarding their cancelled wedding.

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The chatter began after a video surfaced online showing Smriti’s father sharing a warm moment with Palak and her husband, Mithoon. In the clip, Palak is seen touching his feet, and it was a gesture that many read as a sign of warmth between the families.

While the details of the meeting remain unclear, the video has quickly caught everyone’s attention. Social media is now abuzz with speculation, wondering whether the families of Smriti and Palaash have finally put their differences behind them.

“I am surprised …but not shocked…hua so hua …let it go," one of the social media users wrote. One asked, “What’s happening?" Some of the social media users wondered if the video was old.

“Is this the new PR idea you woke up with?,” one wrote, with one sharing, “If smriti happy with this…It's okay guys .... We need only her to be happy.”

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{{^usCountry}} One shared, “Simply why should they have sour relationship because of her brother. They found him on restaurant and they still have good rapport.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One shared, “Simply why should they have sour relationship because of her brother. They found him on restaurant and they still have good rapport.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If they sorted things out amongst themselves, who are we to judge. Wishing happiness to all,” one comment read. Another comment read, “So as per instgram when marriage was stopped abuse hate to palash and family now same people opposite reaction I mean people have stand for sure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If they sorted things out amongst themselves, who are we to judge. Wishing happiness to all,” one comment read. Another comment read, “So as per instgram when marriage was stopped abuse hate to palash and family now same people opposite reaction I mean people have stand for sure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What happening,” one mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What happening,” one mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Palash and Smriti’s wedding called off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palash and Smriti’s wedding called off {{/usCountry}}

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Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23 last year, but the celebrations were abruptly put on hold after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Concern grew further when Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Following this, the rumour mill has exploded, with some even alleging that Palash cheated on Smriti.

Later, Palash shared a note on Instagram addressing it all. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand,” Palash added. Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram after calling off wedding.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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